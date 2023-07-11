Crowd surfing can be risky if not done with proper arrangements. American rapper Ski Mask The Slump God's fan met with an accident when he tried to do a crowd surf during a music festival in Switzerland. The moment he jumped off the stage, the crowd moved away instead of catching him, making the singer's fan hit the ground. The fan has reportedly suffered minor injuries. Watch the viral video of the crowd surf fail here. Bras Thrown at Drake on Stage VIDEO: Canadian Rapper Gets Bombarded With Intimate Wear, Shoe and Cap During Detroit Concert (Watch).

Ski Mask The Slump God's Fan Falls on the Ground:

they are sick as heII for moving😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3Fj0NTFSWG — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 10, 2023

Crowd Surf Accident:

Ski Mask The Slump God fan is met with the ground after attempting to crowd surf. pic.twitter.com/Hy4idUV3fh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)