In a video that has surfaced online, passengers on a railway platform in UK's London were shocked and exchanged surprised glances with each other when an announcer told a passenger with "juicy melons" to step away from the yellow line. "The next train will be approaching soon. Could the customer with the juicy melons please stand away from the yellow line", the announcer stated while an upbeat song played in the background in the video. A female passenger looked surprised at the announcement but as she moved away from the camera, an apparently middle-aged man could be seen standing on the yellow line, holding two melons. The man moved away awkwardly still holding his two large water melons. The video's time and location remain unknown. Robbery Caught on Camera in Los Angeles: Flash Mob Storms Nike Store, Escapes With Goods Worth Rs 10 Lakh; Viral Video Surfaces.

The Video of the Incident Has Surfaced Online:

Meanwhile in London pic.twitter.com/UwnFRmXXv0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

