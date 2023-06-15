Biparjoy has been building up strength over the Arabian Sea for almost two weeks as it prepares to strike the east Indian coast. The beaches of Mumbai and Maharashtra have already started to quake. UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi recently sparked Twitter as he posted an enthralling video of Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Neyadi panned his camera from land to sea in the viral video to illustrate the vast amount of clouds covering the ocean. The white cloud cover gradually replaces the blue of the Arabian Sea as the ISS travels around the planet, obscuring more and more of the water's surface. Cyclone Biparjoy: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely To Make Landfall in Gujarat on June 15, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Saurashtra-Kutch Regions; 67 Trains Cancelled.

Watch Video of Cyclone Biparjoy From Space:

Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.🌩️🌀 Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/dgr3SnAG0F — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 13, 2023

See Pics of Cyclone Biparjoy From ISS:

As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/u7GjyfvmB9 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)