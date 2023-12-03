A shocking incident unfolded in Hyderabad as a dead lizard was discovered in a chicken biryani ordered from Bawarchi Hotel located at RTC Cross Road. Vishwa Aditya of DD Colony, Amberpet, ordered the biryani through Zomato. Family members allege that the lizard was found in the biryani delivered by Zomato. The Bavarchi management's negligent response has heightened concerns among the family. Videos capturing the unsettling discovery in the biryani has now gone viral on social media. Dead Lizard Found Inside Samosa Purchased From Local Sweet Shop in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Photo Surfaces.

Dead Lizard Found in Chicken Biryani

Nothing! Just another day in Biryani joints in Hyderabad. Lizard, cockroaches, rats….just usual biryani flavours . https://t.co/VKTgcQDBnz — AK (@kumar_ak) December 3, 2023

Live Lizard 🦎 seen in biryani VishwaAditya from Amberpet (#Hyderabad)Order Chicken Biryani on Zomato from #Bawarchihotel Rtc crossroad.They Complained bt the management of #Bawarchi gave a careless reply The family alleged that the biryani brought by Zomoto Boy had a lizard. pic.twitter.com/yyPpfEpw1X — SHRA.1 JOURNALIST✍ (@shravanreporter) December 2, 2023

