In a startling incident reported from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a dead lizard was discovered inside a samosa purchased from a local sweet shop on Chandi Road. The man who bought the samosas from 'Pooja Sweets' recounted that his daughter found the lizard, leading to an immediate alarm. Subsequently, both the father and daughter fell ill, prompting them to report the unsettling discovery. The image of the contaminated samosa has since gone viral on social media. Dead Rat Found in Breakfast Served to Police Personnel Assigned on Security Duty in Bengaluru Amid Strike Over Cauvery Row.

Dead Lizard Found Inside Samosa

Dead lizard found in samosa in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. A man who had purchased samosas from 'Pooja Sweets' in the city said his daughter found the lizard and immediately raised an alarm. Later, they both fell ill and reported the matter. #Hapur #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/5ueUJE1e0I — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 16, 2023

Father and Daughter Fall Ill After Eating Lizard-Infested Samosa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)