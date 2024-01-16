A man from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj who recently visited Mumbai said that he found a dead mouse in the veg meal box of Barbeque Nation. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the man identified as Rajeev Shukla said that he visited Mumbai on January 8. During his visit to the maximum city, Rajeev Shukla ordered a veg meal box from Barbeque Nation's Worli outlet as he is a vegetarian. However, he was taken aback when he found a dead mouse in the food. In his tweet, Shukla said that he was hospitalised for over 75 hours after he ate the contaminated food. "Complaint has not been lodged at Nagpada police station yet," his tweet read. The Prayagraj resident also shared pictures of the contaminated food which showed a dead mouse in the veg meal box. Vande Bharat Express Passengers Return Meal Trays Allegedly Containing Stale Food, Railways Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Man Finds Dead Mouse in Veg Meal Box of Barbeque Nation

I Rajeev shukla (pure vegetarian) from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8th Jan'24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that a contained dead mouse, hospitalised for 75 plus hours. complaint has not been lodged at nagpada police station yet. Please help pic.twitter.com/7iaZmkkfRf — rajeev shukla (@shukraj) January 14, 2024

