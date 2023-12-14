Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Stunt Video: Police Seizes Vehicle, Driver Slapped with Rs 32,000 Fine After Clip Goes Viral

Delhi Traffic Police took swift action in response to a viral video depicting an auto-rickshaw performing stunts on the Signature Bridge. The police seized the auto-rickshaw and issued a substantial challan amounting to Rs 32,000 under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The disturbing video showcases the auto driver dangerously dangling from his speeding vehicle, with his companions capturing the risky act on a motorcycle. Tragically, the stunt goes awry as the auto driver collides with a bicycle rider, causing injuries. Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Stunt Video: Youth Swinging From Speeding Three-Wheeler Collides With Cyclist at Signature Bridge, Probe On.

Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Stunt

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर देखिए कितने ख़तरनाक ढंग से स्टंट कर रहे है एक व्यक्ति की जान जाते जाते बची है। आप कभी जमना पार जाएँगे तो इन ऑटो वालों के आतंक से परिचित होंगे। बाक़ी ये कौन होंगे आप सब जानते है। घटना: दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की है। pic.twitter.com/p6x60r8N8V — Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) December 12, 2023

Delhi Police Responds to Auto Rickshaw Stunt

