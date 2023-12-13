Influencers and content creators are frequently spotted in public filming videos or Instagram reels in the era of social media. Several people also perform extremely dangerous stunts in an effort to go viral, that endanger other people's lives too. On the similar lines, a video depicting a man performing a dangerous stunt on an auto rickshaw recently surfaced online. The man is seen dangling from a speeding autorickshaw and touching the passing cars on the busy road in the opening scene of the video. His companions are busy shooting his risky act while riding a motorcycle. After some time, the man runs into a bicycle rider and knocks him down, injuring him. The incident reportedly took place at Delhi's Signature Bridge, and the police are currently carrying a probe to catch the accused. Delhi Bike Stunt Video: Youth Performs Wheelie on Two-Wheeler As He Goes By Police Car.

Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Stunt Video

