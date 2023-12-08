Delhi is undoubtedly home to one of the greatest and liveliest street food scenes in the country. In addition to cuisine, each seller draws visitors to their stalls with their own style of communication, and they often end up grabbing eyeballs on social media. On similar lines, a Delhi Bhel Puri vendor is going viral online for his swift and witty replies to simple questions, that too, without halting his work for a moment. In addition to his sharp repartee, the bhelpuri seller, who has been serving the delicious snack in Delhi's North Campus for 38 years, stands apart from the others thanks to a unique chutney. A video of him, filmed by Made for Foodie, is currently doing rounds on social media. Delhi Street Vendor Prepares ‘Tomato Chaat’ Roasting Tomatoes in Hot Sand, Watch Viral Video.

Delhi Bhelpuri Vendor Goes Viral for Witty Responses

Netizens Lauds Food Vendor's Amusing Attitude on X

This is Delhi's Bhelpuri wala Uncle for you all . Just see the attitude .. 🤣😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/MGS0q2sf5N — AstroCounselKK🇮🇳 (@AstroCounselKK) December 7, 2023

This is Delhi's Bhelpuri wala Uncle for you all . Just see the attitude .. He is full of life, jolly attitude 🤣😅🤣pic.twitter.com/jMBlLhDaWH — Azam Sajjad (@AzamDON) December 7, 2023

Delhi's Bhelpuri wala Uncle's awesome Sense of humour 😂😂pic.twitter.com/BGHJuY1qPB — DealBee Deals (@DealBeeOfficial) December 7, 2023

This is Delhi's Bhelpuri wala Uncle for you all. Chhadd Uncle Ji.🤓😎 pic.twitter.com/dzeSqS5dES — Prabhat Karn 🇮🇳 (@prabhatk21) December 7, 2023

