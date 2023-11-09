A shocking video showing men engaging in an ugly brawl inside a Delhi Metro has surfaced online. In the unverified clip, a man was captured physically trying to dominate an elderly person, who in response kicks him, making him fall on the metro fall. While some passengers can be seen trying to stop the altercation, some were seen almost immediately jumping into the fight. However, the reason behind the brawl remains unknown. Delhi Metro Fight Video! Two Men Engage in Heated Argument Over Seat, Video Goes Viral.

Delhi Metro Fight Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)