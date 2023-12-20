A “boxing match” unfolded in the Delhi Metro as a group of men engaged in a heated brawl, throwing punches reminiscent of WWE-style showdowns. The intense altercation has left onlookers stunned and prompted comparisons to professional fighters. The clip has a close-up view of the area inside the Metro coach where the fighting is taking place. Other passengers moved to the side to avoid being hit by the men who are busy attacking each other. Some passengers try to calm them down, but to no avail. Both the men are seen throwing punches at each other and none of them stops before the short clip ends. The clip of the fight has gone viral on social media. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Punches Fly As Clash Erupts Between Two Passengers, Video Surfaces.

Delhi Metro Fight Video

