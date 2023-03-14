In the recent times, the number of people creating Instagram reels and videos at metro stations or inside metro train coaches has increased rapidly. While filming such videos can help content producers gain a lot of views and likes on social media, it also brings annoyance and inconvenience for other passengers. Despite repeated warnings from DMRC or Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), commuters continue to record reels inside the Delhi metro premises. Hence, the DMRC reiterated a fresh warning on Monday, prohibiting passengers from filming while they are on the train. “Travel, don't cause trouble”, advised Delhi Metro in its recent tweet, along with a graphic that says, "Be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance." Female Version of 'Bahut Jagah Hai' Two Women in Delhi Metro Fight Over Seat, Watch Viral Video That Shows Passengers Creating Ruckus in Public Transport.

Stop Filming Reels or Dance Videos Inside Delhi Metro:

