In a bizarre incident on Christmas Eve, a Delta Airlines passenger on flight DL2162 from Alabama to Atlanta reportedly pooped in their seat, leaving it covered in faeces, according to a viral Reddit post. The unpleasant discovery was made by a fellow traveller who initially attributed the foul smell to their child. However, upon landing, it became apparent that a passenger seated eight rows ahead had soiled the seat, with the back and bottom entirely smeared with poop. The unsanitary situation went unnoticed for the entire duration of the flight, as the plane taxied for approximately 45 minutes before reaching its destination. The Reddit post describing the incident quickly went viral, emphasising the unusual and unpleasant nature of the journey. Drunk Man Vomits, Defecates Around Toilet Inside Indigo Plane, Internet Praises Female Crew For Cleaning Aisle (See Pic).

Passenger Poops in Seat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)