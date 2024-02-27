In Lahore, Pakistan's cultural hub, a woman faced a frightening situation due to a misunderstanding about her dress, which contained Arabic calligraphy on it. Mistaking the Arabic calligraphy on her dress for Quranic verses, an angry crowd accused her of blasphemy, a serious offense. The situation escalated quickly, with hundreds gathering outside a restaurant, some even demanding her execution. The shopkeepers around her confirmed that her dress did not contain Quranic verses. Terrified for her safety, the woman apologised for wearing the dress, which had nothing to do with blasphemy. Thankfully, a brave woman police officer named Shehr Bano, intervened and escorted her to safety. Online users who understood the Arabic script clarified that the dress did not contain Quranic verses. They pointed out that it simply displayed the word halwa, meaning beautiful in Arabic. Because of this situation, a Kuwait-based platform that sells women's clothes also became known. They began receiving messages and followers from Pakistan because they had a dress with Arabic calligraphy listed. However, they took to social media and made it clear that they were not involved in the incident. On social media, they explained they were a Kuwait-based company and asked people in Pakistan to stop contacting them since they didn't ship worldwide. Pakistan: Mob Attacks 17-Year-Old Girl Wearing Dress Printed in Arabic Calligraphy; Woman Police Officer Shehr Bano Saves Her (Watch Video).

