At the Kolkata Airport, a woman with a disability has claimed that a security personnel asked her to "stand up." Arushi Singh said in a recent tweet on X that she was instructed to stand up three times during the security clearance by a member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). "Yesterday evening during the security clearance at Kolkata airport, the officer asked me (a wheelchair user) to stand up, not once but thrice. First she asked me to get up and walk two steps into the kiosk. Told her I can't as I have a disability. Inside she again asked me to stand up. I said I can't. She said sirf 2 minute khade ho jao (stand up for just two minutes). I explained again that I have a disability by birth", the latter narrated her experience in the post. She said, "I'm shaken and furious about this shocking lack of empathy," noting that similar incidents have happened in the past and that it indicates Kolkata Airport has "learned nothing" from them. Differently-Abled Woman Forgotten, Neglected, and Left Stranded on IndiGo Flight.

Woman Asked to Stand Up From Her Wheelchair at Kolkata Airport

