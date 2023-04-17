Nagaland’s popular minister Temjen Imna Along has shared yet another funny meme showing two cops and a man in handcuffs glued to mobile phones. In the photo, two cops can be seen waiting for the train to arrive at a railway platform, along with an accused in handcuffs. While one of the cop can be seen occupied on his phone, the other one can be seen sharing his smartphone screen with the accused. “Divided by law, United by Netflix”, Along wrote in the caption. Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland Minister Gives Valentine's Day a Twist, Says ‘Heil Singles!’; Here's Why.

Along Shares Funny Meme on Twitter

Divided by law, united by Netflix...🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PDXw1H5OQV — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 16, 2023

Along's Post Garnered Numerous Reactions

Divided by law, united by IPL — Ponjit Dowarah (@ponjitdowarah) April 16, 2023

A User Came Up With Start-Up Meme

This is better I guess 🤣https://t.co/lRMNZsDFAv — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 16, 2023

Streaming Platform Or Nagaland Tourism Video

Nagaland ke tourism ka video dekh rha hai, — Ashish Ramesh (@PandeyAshishh) April 16, 2023

Could Be IPL, Perhaps

IPL chal raha hain.. that man be like: kitna run huwa dekhiya na — Bikash Borah ™  (বিকাশ বৰা) ™ 🇮🇳 (@bikashborah_) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)