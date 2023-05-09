A divorced woman recently approached her wedding photographer for a refund of his services, stating that she and her husband are no longer together. The photographer kindly declines her and shares the hilarious Whatsapp conversation on Twitter. In her messages, the woman threatens to sue the photographer, to which he gives a hysterical reply. Twitter Down Funny Memes: Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Tweets and Jokes After Microblogging Platform Suffers Outage.

Here's a Sneak Peek Into Their Conversation:

I swear my life is a movie 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣 you can't make this stuff up. ThaboBesterArrested Musa xoli Boity #NOTA Pretoria East Dr Pashy #RIPAKA Ananias Mathe Venda #AskAMan Bonagni Fassie Midrand Stage 5 Andile Costa #DrNandipha Gayton Langa Penuel pic.twitter.com/3RKTkY1OkD — LanceRomeoPhotography (@LanceRomeo) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)