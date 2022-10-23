Happy Diwali 2022! The festivities for Deepavali kicked off with Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi on Saturday, and it is almost time for the main Diwali day or Badi Diwali when Laxmi Puja takes place. And one integral part of Diwali celebrations is drawing beautiful rangoli designs, be it at home or workspace. You may be a pro or a beginner at making rangoli, but you cannot deny the excitement around it. Netizens, too, are sharing their fun experiences on making Diwali 2022 rangoli designs via memes, GIFs and jokes. Not only that, but they are also sharing some really cool ideas not to spoil these rangoli patterns that probably took them ages to make. Here are some of the best Diwali rangoli funny memes and jokes that will leave you ROFLing! Rangoli Design Hacks for Diwali 2022: Try Out These Easy and Beautiful Deepavali Rangoli Patterns Using Forks, Spoons, Bangles and Plates for Getting Creative Designs (Watch Videos).

HAHHAHAHA

Who called it a rangoli and not a powder point presentation? pic.twitter.com/3EmWXhodgw — Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) October 22, 2022

True Story

Woahhh

Dear @akshaykumar award winning Rangoli in my office 👇 I hope you like this ❣️@SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/3EUzJEbWNb — Jeet Patel 🚩 (@JituPat01277862) October 20, 2022

Kaafi Innovative

IT rangoli be like .... pic.twitter.com/VHlPd0rOQN — Gitikaa (@gitika071221) October 21, 2022

HAHHAHAHAHHA

HR looking at rangoli outside of other people's home pic.twitter.com/q4HzCj14do — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) October 21, 2022

Stay Away From My Rangoli

Waiting at the main door and scaring people to step away from the Rangoli 😂 pic.twitter.com/rju6Lvl2TR — NamitaJaiHind 🇮🇳🚩 (@NamitaJaiHind) October 22, 2022

It's An Art

came across a rangoli making compilation video .. it was 48 minutes long…. pic.twitter.com/lOoAw9kk1F — ••••• (@arusachohan) October 23, 2022

HAHHAHHAHA

