With only a few days left until the Diwali festival on November 12, companies and businesses across the country are following the tradition of giving gifts and bonuses to their employees. While these gifts and bonuses usually include cash, sweets, appliances and more, the owner of a pharmaceutical company, MK Bhatia, gifted cars to his staff in Haryana’s Panchkula. A video of Bhatia gifting brand-new cars to his employees ahead of the Diwali festival has surfaced online. Diwali 2023 Surprise Bonus: Tea Easte in Tamil Nadu's Kotagiri Gifts Royal Enfield Bikes to Employees Ahead of Festival (Watch Video).

Company Gifts Cars to Employees Ahead of Diwali 2023

#WATCH | Panchkula, Haryana: A pharma company owner, M. K. Bhatia, gifts cars to his employees ahead of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/SVrDbAWlc1 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

