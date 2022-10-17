It’s time for the Diwali bonus, or maybe not. You may or may not be receiving the Diwali bonus, but that does not stop you from discussing this super inquisitive topic during the festive season. And ahead of Diwali 2022, netizens are having a blast discussing their Diwali bonus or the lack of it. Some lucky ones have already received it, and many anticipate getting it in the week leading up to the Lakshmi Puja day. Let us look at some of the most hilarious Diwali bonus jokes, Diwali bonus 2022 funny memes and overall hilarious reactions online. Diwali ki Safai Funny Memes, GIFs, Puns and Pictures That Will Lighten Up Your Mood As You Start Pre-Festival Cleaning.

That Would Be Me

Me after receiving Diwali bonus without working 😌 pic.twitter.com/41aauOuNSr — OMKAR JADHAV (@OMKAR_JADHAV01) October 12, 2022

My Friend

Me returning home without diwali bonus: pic.twitter.com/Jfe9XtwIvj — aaron (@shadymademe98) October 16, 2022

Kaisa Laga Mera Mazak

Friends & Relatives : Govt Employess got Diwali Bonus. How much you got ? Le* Me : pic.twitter.com/p7ALznzdu0 — 🇮🇳Tanmay Kulkarni🇮🇳 (@Tanmaycoolkarni) October 15, 2022

It's Called Salary

HAHAHHAHHAHHA

Gonna Be a Stressful Week Ahead

Diwali in exactly 7 days. Bonus madness begins from today at work. Lord save me. pic.twitter.com/6ON9t4qDHA — Vasanth 💫 (@gully_point) October 17, 2022

But Looking Forward To It

my hands are already itching to spend my diwali bonus pic.twitter.com/tzcjVE8BAZ — ari | 🌙⚡🦋 (@zhaoyuecenter) October 17, 2022

