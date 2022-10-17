It’s time for the Diwali bonus, or maybe not. You may or may not be receiving the Diwali bonus, but that does not stop you from discussing this super inquisitive topic during the festive season. And ahead of Diwali 2022, netizens are having a blast discussing their Diwali bonus or the lack of it. Some lucky ones have already received it, and many anticipate getting it in the week leading up to the Lakshmi Puja day. Let us look at some of the most hilarious Diwali bonus jokes, Diwali bonus 2022 funny memes and overall hilarious reactions online. Diwali ki Safai Funny Memes, GIFs, Puns and Pictures That Will Lighten Up Your Mood As You Start Pre-Festival Cleaning.
That Would Be Me
Me after receiving Diwali bonus without working 😌 pic.twitter.com/41aauOuNSr
— OMKAR JADHAV (@OMKAR_JADHAV01) October 12, 2022
My Friend
Me returning home without diwali bonus: pic.twitter.com/Jfe9XtwIvj
— aaron (@shadymademe98) October 16, 2022
Kaisa Laga Mera Mazak
Friends & Relatives : Govt Employess got Diwali Bonus.
How much you got ?
Le* Me : pic.twitter.com/p7ALznzdu0
— 🇮🇳Tanmay Kulkarni🇮🇳 (@Tanmaycoolkarni) October 15, 2022
It's Called Salary
When you know that you will get Diwali Bonus After Diwali
:#Diwali2022 #Varisu #Thalapathy𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Za4sUdCsUn
— Manikandan (@ishivamaniiii) October 14, 2022
HAHAHHAHHAHHA
Waiting for HR to leave his/her seat!!.
.
.
.
.#HR #Corporate#Diwali #Bonus #IT #Python #VueJs #javascript #CS#ReactJs pic.twitter.com/f6tq16Tg1l
— Vivek Sharma (@Vivek71017) October 17, 2022
Gonna Be a Stressful Week Ahead
Diwali in exactly 7 days. Bonus madness begins from today at work. Lord save me. pic.twitter.com/6ON9t4qDHA
— Vasanth 💫 (@gully_point) October 17, 2022
But Looking Forward To It
my hands are already itching to spend my diwali bonus pic.twitter.com/tzcjVE8BAZ
— ari | 🌙⚡🦋 (@zhaoyuecenter) October 17, 2022
