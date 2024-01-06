A rejected email's excessively harsh and combative tone has caused it to become popular on Reddit. The lengthy email was addressed to a candidate who took the test for the position of Frontend Software Engineer by the US-based IT business Elite Software Automation. Rather than merely notifying the candidate that they will not be employed, the email consists of almost 400 words of harsh criticism. On Thursday, January 4, a screenshot of this email was posted on Reddit. More than 3,800 comments and over 18,000 upvotes have been left thus far, with many individuals criticising the corporation for the offensive message. 'Rate Limit Exceeded' Cake Goes Viral! Twitter Employee Resigns With a Unique Cake Featuring the New Upgrade of Micro-Blogging Platform (View Pic).

Company’s Harsh Rejection Email to Candidate Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)