Horrible scenes unfolded as two dogs attacked a woman in a park in London. In the incident that reportedly took place in Abbots Park in Brixton, a woman in her 20s suffered serious damage to her right arm, according to the Met Police. The 51-second long video depicts the dog owner struggling to put his three medium-sized dogs on a leash. Two dogs with light brown coats go after a woman wearing a grey overcoat. When she tries to move the dog off of her and flee for the door, the dogs latch onto her and pursue her before the owner can get the leash. "Don't run", the man can be heard urging as he holds a black dog by the collar. However, the dogs attack the woman once more, mauling her arm while she cries out in agony. Dog Attack in Italy: Woman Mauled to Death By Brother’s Rottweiler While Trying to Feed It in Ventimiglia.

Dogs Attack Woman in London

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)