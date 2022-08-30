A video has gone viral on social media in which a zomato delivery boy could be seen bitten by a dog. The incident happened after the delivery boy reached at a residential building in Panvel to deliver food. When he was getting out of the lift, the dog attacked him. The youth is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after being bitten by the dog.

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)