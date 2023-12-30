A dog’s loyalty to its human is undeniable, and this video proves it. The clip, which has been widely shared online, shows a dog snapping at the passengers who are riding on the edge of an Indian Railways train. The video, shared by Ananth Rupanagudi, an Indian Railways officer, shows the canine charging at passengers who are sticking their feet, legs, hands, etc. out. "The best assistance rendered in a drive against the foot board travelling," Rupanagudi captioned the video. Dog Jumps From Fifth Floor of Under-Construction Building, Miraculously Survives and Seen Walking Normally; Video of Daring Jump Goes Viral.

'No Foot Boarding'

The best assistance rendered in a drive against the foot board travelling. 😀😛😂 #IndianRailways #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/vRozr5vnuz — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)