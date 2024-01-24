A pod of dolphins were spotted off Neelankarai in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The dolphins were seen at the site where an ocean cleaning awareness campaign was held on Wednesday morning. A mesmerising video of the pod of dolphins travelling through the waves of the ocean has surfaced online and is currently doing rounds on social media. Rare Pink Dolphin Spotted Swiming in Ocean! Old Video of The Magnificent Aquatic Mammal Goes Viral, Netizens Find it Beautiful!

Dolphins in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A pod of dolphins were spotted off Neelankarai, Chennai, where an ocean cleaning awareness campaign was being held this morning pic.twitter.com/oi4IUZwQWH — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)