A man in Manchester once did something unthinkable to get the authorities to fix potholes in the area. The man began to draw giant penises around the potholes on road, so they’d definitely grab attention and the authorities would have to fix it asap. The incident is from 2015, but a picture of one such giant penis drawn on the road is going viral on Twitter now. The man was rightly nicknamed Wanksky! People in the comments are surely impressed and calling this man a genius. Check the pic here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)