A picture of an IndiGo Flight 6E 762 attendant clearing the mess of a drunk passenger has been getting viral on social media. The passenger who boarded a flight from Guwahati to Delhi on March 26 was intoxicated because he could not control his vomit, poop and urine. He started throwing all this up in the aisle from the washroom. The Internet has applauded the efforts made by the all-female crew in clearing the filth calmly. The airline has not informed the media whether this person has been reprimanded. Air India Peeing Incident: New Twist, Accused Shankar Mishra Claims He Did Not Urinate on Woman in Flight.

Drunk Passenger Vomits, Poops Inside Indigo Flight

Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well.Salute girl power🙏#Indigo #girlpower #DGCA pic.twitter.com/iNelQs48Tc — Bhaskar Dev Konwar @BD (@bdkonwar) March 26, 2023

Indigo Staff Clears Passenger's Poop, Vomit

