On Tuesday night, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck Afghanistan. The aftershocks were also felt by the people in Delhi-NCR. People were compelled to flee their homes for safety as a result of the several-second tremors. On Twitter, people shared videos and footage of their shaking household items while others wanted to corroborate what they had just felt. While some Twitter users were frightened, others used the tragic situation to create some humorous memes. Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Region; Netizens Say Tremors Felt in Kashmir and Punjab Too.

Funny Memes and Jokes Jolt Twitter:

Users Highlighted Role of Twitter Amid Tough Times:

Social media managers on their duty of creating posts to confirm everyone about the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/k5VMJsf5wa — Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) March 21, 2023

Some Pointed Out the Increase in Number of Earthquakes:

A Humorous Take on Situation of Delhi Residents:

*Delhi people sitting in home to be safe from air pollution*#earthquake be like: pic.twitter.com/18lZuhjILt — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) March 21, 2023

