An Instagram video of a sweet and fun elderly couple turning chai time into a fun one has gone viral. Watch as aunty serves tea with a twist! She grooved, did a little twist, and turned to the beats of recent Bollywood movie Animal’s, “Jamal Kudu” song, all with the teacup on her head just like Bobby Deol’s character Abrar Haque did in the hit song. To everyone's surprise, her husband joined the dance, turning a simple tea moment into a delightful one. Joy filled the room as the family watched in amazement. Animal Song 'Jamalo Jamalo' aka 'Jamal Kudu': From Origin to Lyrics, Know All About Track Played During Bobby Deol's Abrar Entry Scene That's a Rage on Instagram Reels.

Watch Viral Video of Elderly Couple Grooving to Animal Movie Song 'Jamal Kudu'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhesh Bobadi (@sidbobadi21)

