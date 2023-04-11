A senior citizen from the south Mumbai neighbourhood of Girgaon has been booked for animal abuse after a video of him assaulting the peacefully sitting cats in the locality with a stick embedded with nails surfaced online. The accused Chandrakant Ketkar (72) have reportedly injured several neighbourhood cats by now. Animal Cruelty in Ghaziabad: Stray Dog Tied to Bike, Dragged For 2 Km; Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Elderly Man Hits Stray Cats With Nails Embedded Stick

#WATCH The VP Road police have booked a senior citizen for assaulting #straycats with a stickembedded with sharp nails. The complaint of #animalcruelty was lodged by Just Smile Charitable Trust. VC: @VishooSingh Read more:https://t.co/Qky9tGf9T9 pic.twitter.com/MPdPCCaql1 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 11, 2023

