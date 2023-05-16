Animals can be moody. In a viral video, a group of students are seen visiting an elephant in captivity. One of the girl students takes her phone out to click the picture of the elephant, which makes it furious. The elephant then goes on to slam the girl with its trunk. "I said, NO PHOTOS!!," read the caption of the viral post. "Yeah put the phone down and enjoy the moment," user commented on the video. Another user wrote, "Maybe the elephant wanted to be seen in the real world right in front of you, not through a phone's camera." Elephant Cleans Litter Spread by Humans at a Safari Outpost, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Elephant Hitting the Kid Here:

I said , NO PHOTOS!! pic.twitter.com/pQqSL9SgA7 — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 16, 2023

