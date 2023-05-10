In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, an Elephant is seen charging behind the wildlife safari of tourists. The tourists had started screaming upon seeing the elephant which made him furious. "If one is so afraid of seeing an elephant in a safari vehicle, why do they venture into the forest & yell so loudly? Behave as humans & be sober & humble in jungle safaris," wrote Susanta in the caption of the video. One needs to be careful when venturing the wildlife and ensure that they never disturb the peace and comfort of the wild animals. After all, it's their home, and we're just guests. So behave like one! Puducherry: Female Elephant ‘Lakshmi’ of Sri Manakula Vinagayar Temple Collapses on Road, Dies.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

If one is so afraid of seeing an elephant in a safari vehicle, why do they venture into the forest & yell so loudly? Behave as humans & be sober & humble in jungle safaris. pic.twitter.com/6EeLROSy94 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 10, 2023

