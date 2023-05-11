Elephants have a reputation for being one of the most intelligent wild animals. In a video shared by the Twitter handle @InterestingsAsF on May 6, an Elephant is seen throwing away litter in a trash can at a safari outpost. "Pretty bad when animals do a better job of cleaning up the world than the humans that litter it," a user commented on the post. Another user wrote, "Even animals care for the planet more than we ever did." Baby Elephant Rushes to Rescue Man Drowning in Fast-Flowing River, Adorable Old Video Goes Viral Again.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Elephant caught throwing away litter into a trash can at a safari outpost pic.twitter.com/5kOFx3oFLj — Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) May 6, 2023

