Animals fight just like humans. In a clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, two elephants can be seen fighting with each other with their trunks and tusks. Both the animals could be seen pushing each other in a rage. "When the titans clash, The Forest shivers….," Susanta Nanda wrote in the caption of the post. "Seems like two brothers fighting for remote," a user commented on the video. Another user wrote, "Swishing the tail is a way for elephants to warn other elephants to stay away. It is also a way for elephants to show their dominance." Elephant Cleans Litter Spread by Humans at a Safari Outpost, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the 'Clash of the Titans' Here:

When the titans clash, The Forest shivers…. pic.twitter.com/GGnpUUlhTS — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)