Cambodian elephants have learnt their way to steal a snack. In a video shared by @blowingfactz on Twitter, an elephant could be seen stopping a truck in the middle of the road. The rationale behind this move was that the truck was filled with sugarcane. After sophistically stopping the truck the elephant took a quick bite, after which the truck moved ahead. This incident must definitely have scared the truck driver, but we just can't blame the cute elephant. "This is straight up canejacking," a user commented on the post. Elephant Chases Jungle Safari Vehicle After Tourists Scream in Panic on Seeing the Jumbo, IFS Officer Shares Video With Important Suggestion.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Elephants in Cambodia have learned to exploit their right of way and stop passing sugar cane trucks to steal a snack pic.twitter.com/FGUtQrAvjf — @blowingfact (@blowingfactz) May 10, 2023

