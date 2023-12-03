In a commendable effort, the Sundargarh Forest Department staff successfully rescued a male elephant that had fallen into a small ditch near Peruabhadi RF. The rescue video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on X (formerly Twitter) is going viral. It shows the elephant attempting to climb out of the ditch and repeatedly failing. Following this, the forest department was informed and rescued the elephant using JCB, which created a ramp for the elephant to walk out to safety. Elephant Rescue Video: Sub-Adult Elephant Rescued Using JCB in Keonjhar District, IFS Officer Shares Viral Clip (Watch).

One male elephant fell in a small ditch near Peruabhadi RF was successfully rescued by #Sundargarh @ForestDeptt staff and provided a safe passage to nearby forest. Thank you @spsundargarh field staff for the quick help.@pccfodisha @PCCFWL_Odisha @susantananda3 @odishawildlife pic.twitter.com/GdCfTwcKEs — Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sundargarh (@DfoSundargarh) December 3, 2023

An elephant had fallen into a ditch. It has been safely rescued by creating a ramp and has been allowed safe passage to nearby Peruabhadi RF in the Sundargarh range. Salutations to team Sundergarh🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Swhg0EiL8L — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 3, 2023

