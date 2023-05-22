Over the years, many animals have been hit while crossing the railway track. In a video shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, a train is seen being slowed down so that a herd of elephants could cross the track. "A strong coordination between Railways & Forest Department can prevent accidental deaths of elephants on their track, bisected by Railway lines. Here is a heartwarming video of such efforts 🙏," wrote Susanta Nanda in the caption of the post. "Such efforts are much needed everywhere," a user commented on the video. Elephant Cleans Litter Spread by Humans at a Safari Outpost, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

A strong coordination between Railways & Forest Department can prevent accidental deaths of elephants on their track, bisected by Railway lines. Here is a heartwarming video of such efforts 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aOkm35ir9W — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 21, 2023

