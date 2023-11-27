Elon Musk shared a post on X to show Grok AI's capability to write poems. He wrote on X, "I asked Grok to write a poem about love," and shared the picture of the poem starting with, "In love, we find a universe aglow, A cosmic dance of hearts that ebb and flow...". Elon Musk announced that soon the team would add a "Grok, Analysis!" button under X posts, and he also replied to a user about resolving the "trolley problem". The Grok AI is expected to be a capable AI Chatbot aiming to provide real-time solutions to questions. The Grok AI is only available with limited premium subscribers. Elon Musk has not shared any plans to provide it "for free" for the users, just like the ChatGPT 3.5 free version. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Elon Musk To Meet Israel President Isaac Herzog and Representatives of Families of Hostages Held By Hamas in Gaza To Defuse Growing Outrage.

Elon Musk Asks Grok AI To Write Love Poem, Check Post on X:

I asked Grok to write a poem about love pic.twitter.com/WNXoHTa0RF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

Elon Musk Announces "Grok, Analysis" Button on X:

In a few weeks, we will add a “Grok, analysis!” button under 𝕏 posts pic.twitter.com/p9NyLZkYrr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2023

Elon Musk Asking Grok AI About "Trolley Problem":

I asked Grok to write a poem about love pic.twitter.com/WNXoHTa0RF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)