Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has once again captured attention with his recent post on the social media platform. With his knack for stirring things up, the CEO knows that anything he tweets is sure to get people talking. Musk's tweet, ‘boobs just rock, it's a fact,' is yet another example of his penchant for quirky statements with sexual undertones, giving us a glimpse of his unfiltered thoughts. The tweet is accompanied by a meme of the distracted boyfriend, with a twist, in an attempt to add humour to the tweet. The image depicts the girlfriend as 'the use of AI for intelligent tasks,' while Musk, represented by the distracted boyfriend, is captivated by the lady in red, whose edited top shows her cleavage along with the tag ‘boobs.’ 'What Is a Woman?' Tweets Elon Musk in Reply to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's Question on 'Thing Difficult To Make Aliens Understand if They Were To Visit Us Now'.

View Elon Musk’s Post Here:

Boobs just rock, it’s a fact pic.twitter.com/GVpny76bfS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2024

