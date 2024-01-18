Tesla Chief and X owner Elon Musk, on Thursday, January 18, shared an NSFW photo on his official account on X, formerly Twitter. The NSFW photo featured a naked man and woman with a laptop screen featuring Argentina's President Javier Milei. The obscene picture shows Javier Milei during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Elon Musk captioned the post, "So hot rn". Elon Musk Sets New World Record in Diablo 4 AoZ, Shares Live Stream Video of His Gameplay on X.

Check Elon Musk's Post Here:

So hot rn pic.twitter.com/K4YjoWmS8i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

