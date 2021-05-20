Elon Musk recently tweeted "Diamond Hands" along with "Tesla Has" which means that the auto company would not be parting with its $1.5 billion stakes in bitcoin. "Diamond hands" is a reference to "traders who believe in the eventual profitability of their stocks and securities and keep holding them while their value drops." "Diamond hands" is a meme pulled straight from the "WallStreetBets" Reddit forum, where retail investors rallied behind so-called "meme stocks" like GameStop and AMC. The jargon from WallStreetBets is a mix of traditional investing jargon with internet culture jargon, such as "hold" (an intentional misspelling of "hold") and "diamond hands."

Elon Musk Tweeted 'Tesla Has' Along With 'Diamond Hands' Emojis Amid Bitcoin Crash:

Tesla has 💎 🙌 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2021

