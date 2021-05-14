A pros and cons list has surfaced or let's say, revealed by Ex-Porn Star Lana Rhoades briefly, from her ex Mike Majlak. Ex Pornhub queen, podcaster, and entrepreneur Lana Rhoades exposed her ex-boyfriend, Mike Majlak by posting part of pros and cons list she received from him. Rhoades posted the notes-app essay on Twitter this week in a now-deleted post, with the caption "Part of my ex’s un-asked-for pros and cons list of dating me… I think I might frame it, it’s so funny."

He begins by detailing how pretty, loyal, hardworking and attentive she is. Then, the wildness begins. ‘I feel compelled to save you from how the word sees/has seen you in the past, surround you with a loving family/normal life,’ he writes, before adding that she’s also ‘good for my business/networking’ with a bracket next to that point reading ‘see caveat’.

In the cons list, he made two categories labelled ‘Major Dealbreakers That Require Deep And Radical Change’ and ‘Minor Issues That Some People Would Consider Dealbreakers, That Require Habitual Revision’. Yes, he used the caps on every word.

For Majlak, dealbreakers include ‘sickly obsessed with social normalities’ and then there’s the fact she asks to spend time with him alone – as oppose to surrounded by all of their social media friends – and is ‘unwilling to get involved with activities you know I like’ including the gym and cycling ‘which I would have been more interested in doing together’.

Lana Rhodes is quite popular on Instagram with 10.4m followers growing rapidly each day. She already owns Pornhub because last year when Pornhub rolled out its people's top favourite pornstars list for their Pornhub year in review, Lana Rhoades topped them all. The XXX star who became the most searched for pornstar on Pornhub raking a whopping 345 million videos, closely followed by Mia Khalifa and Riley Reid became the third most searched pornstar. This latest picture of Lana Rhoades is going to blow your mind!

