No one is ever happy with their photographs on identity cards. Something or the other is definitely wrong with those photos. However, this one takes the cake. A woman had unknowingly worn a t-shirt with vulgar slang, 'F*** Off' written on it while getting her Aadhaar Card renewed. The woman named Anjie Uchiha took to Facebook to share her bitter-sweet experience, writing, “Everytime I need my Aadhaar card for something, I cannot help but feel amused by how I casually wore a tshirt that says 'FUCK OFF' on the day I had to get the ID card renewed, and will now be stuck with this for probably the rest of my life. [sic]” The picture of her Aadhaar Card and her story has gone viral on social media.

'F*** Off' Written on Aadhaar Card Forever

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)