Several apps of Meta including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for a few hours on Friday night. Netizens took to social media to confirm the news as users reported multiple issues while using social media and messaging apps. Soon #FacebookDown, #InstagramDown and #WhatsAppDown started to trend on Twitter with netizens sharing funny jokes and memes as Meta apps faced global outages. Don't believe us, have a look. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Down: Users Face Multiple Issues as Social Media and Messaging Apps Suffer Global Outage, Meta Responds.

Twitter Be Like

Meta Down

Meta down?!!! Damn, what are the 28 active users going to do? — QuickWitNitWit 🔍 (@Quickwitnitwit) June 16, 2023

We Agree

Meanwhile Memers

#MetaDown

Twitter Users Trying To Know What Happened

Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook down. Twitter users trying to know what happened: pic.twitter.com/XG571eaaTE — Husnain Manj (@HusnainManj14) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)