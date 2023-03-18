A photo with viral claim recently took the social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and Twitter by storm. It contained a photo of 'Amazon Snake Cat,' as scientifically called 'Serpens Catus.' This snake cat was claimed to be rare species of feline. However, fact-checkers found it to be unreal and that such an animal did not exist in reality!

A Facebook post claimed the "snake cat" is a rare species of feline. How rare? So rare we couldn't find a lick of evidence it exists. https://t.co/6D9seJ6wTk — snopes.com (@snopes) March 18, 2023

