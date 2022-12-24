With COVID-19 once again spreading its venom in China, speculations of lockdown in India have started surfacing. Amid this, a YouTube channel named "CE News" claimed that a decision has been taken for a 7-day lockdown from 12 midnight tonight amid fear of another COVID-19 wave. However, the government has debunked the claim and said that the claim made in this video is fake. PIB has said that the Government of India has not taken any such decision. COVID-19 in India: 201 New Coronavirus Infections Reported in Last 24 Hours.

Bharat Bandh for 7 Days Starting Midnight on December 24?:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)