Several customers have received letters that claim to be from the Ministry of Power. The letters tell them to update their electricity bill immediately, or they will lose their power connection. The letters also give a phone number to contact their helpline. They say that if people do not update their bill, their power will be cut off tonight. But these letters are not true. PIB fact check has said that the Ministry of Power did not send these letters. They also told people to share their personal and financial details carefully. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Three-Day Week off Policy in 2024 Budget of Modi Government? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Image.

Consumers Need To Update Their Electricity Bills By Contacting Provided Helpline Number To Avoid Disconnection?

A #Fake letter claims that consumers need to update their electricity bills by contacting the provided helpline number to avoid disconnection #PIBFactCheck ➡️@MinOfPower has not issued this letter ➡️Be cautious while sharing your personal & financial information pic.twitter.com/5tbgQqGnBT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)