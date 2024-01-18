An appointment letter is currently doing rounds on the internet with a claim that the Central Government is appointing customer service representatives at an honorarium of Rs 28,000 under the ‘Kaushal Bharat Kushal Bharat Yojana’. The viral posts also claimed that a registration fee of Rs 1,350 will have to be paid before the appointment. The Press Information Bureau's official fact-check team has termed the post as fake and has warned the people regarding the fraud claim. “This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the government”, read a recent tweet by PIB. Government Offering Free Laptops to All Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim on ‘Kaushal Bharat Kushal Bharat Yojana’

