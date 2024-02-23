A widely circulated message on social media platforms alleges that the Indian government has introduced new regulations for monitoring WhatsApp and phone calls. The message warns that all online and telephonic communications are being scrutinised, and individuals are advised against forwarding messages pertaining to politics, religion, or the government. It further cautions that non-compliance could lead to arrest without a warrant. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s fact-checking agency, has debunked this claim. They confirmed that the government has not made any such announcement, labeling the claim as false. This misleading message has been circulated on previous occasions as well. Government Recording Your WhatsApp Calls and Monitoring Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Under New Communication Rules? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Message.

PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)