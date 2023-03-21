A letter issued in the name of IOCL is claiming to provide pre-approval for the dealership of Indane Gas Agency. The letter, which has gone viral is also demanding KYC documents in order to get the dealership. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the IOCL has not issued any letter as such. PIB asked users to beware and visit the official website of OICL at "http://iocl.com" for authentic information. Government Giving Sewing Machines and Rs 9,000 to Women Under PM Free Sewing Machine Scheme? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by 'VK Hindi World' YouTube Channel.

IOCL Has Not Issued This Letter

A #Fake letter issued in the name of IOCL is claiming to provide pre-approval for dealership of Indane Gas Agency & is asking for KYC documents #PIBFactCheck ✔️ @IndianOilcl has not issued this letter. ✔️ Kindly visit ‘https://t.co/cUm17l1jPp’ for authentic information pic.twitter.com/AO0U8etgp4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 21, 2023

